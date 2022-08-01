Harvard Allies Cite Calif. Affirmative Action Law At High Court

By Khadrice Rollins (August 1, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A slew of California-based bar and lawyers associations, civil rights organizations and community foundations are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in favor of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina in a landmark affirmative action case, citing California's attempt at doing away with race-conscious admissions at state institutions in 1996. In an amicus brief submitted Friday, a group of 25 diverse organizations argued in favor of affirmative action while cautioning about the drop in diversity that colleges would be sure to see if they attempted to use race-neutral admissions policies. The largely research-focused organizations claimed California voters' removal...

