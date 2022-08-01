Sandy Contractor Urges 3rd Circ. To Nix Whistleblower's Win

By Kevin Penton (August 1, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit should toss an award for a former project management company employee who alleged he was fired for whistleblowing about billing irregularities for repair work on Ellis Island following Hurricane Sandy, because federal officials missed a deadline, the company has argued. By waiting several years to award $803,906 to New Jersey resident John R. Weber in December 2021, the U.S. Department of the Interior missed the National Defense Authorization Act's requirement that such a determination must occur no more than 390 days after receiving a complaint, Jacobs Project Management Co. asserted in a brief on Friday. "The Department of the...

