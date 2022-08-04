More Employment Regs May See 'Major Questions' Challenges

By Jeffrey Brecher and Courtney Malveaux (August 4, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a forceful rebuke against what it found to be agency overreach. In a 6-3 decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency,[1] the Supreme Court on June 30 invalidated the Clean Power Plan, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulation aimed at reducing carbon emissions by requiring coal-fired power plants to limit their electricity production or subsidize increased energy generation by natural gas, wind or solar sources. The court struck down the regulation based on the seldom-invoked "major questions doctrine." The major questions doctrine provides that Congress cannot defer significant issues of national policy to an administrative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS