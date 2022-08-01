Chevron, Exxon Urge 5th Circ. To Keep La. Suit In Fed. Court

By Katie Buehler (August 1, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips asked a Fifth Circuit panel Monday to keep in federal court a lawsuit accusing them of violating a Louisiana coastal land protection law, claiming they should be allowed to argue some challenged actions were done under the direction of the federal government during World War II. During oral arguments, the energy industry giants told a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel that in January, the late U.S. District Judge Martin L.C. Feldman wrongly remanded to state court a lawsuit filed by Plaquemines Parish accusing the companies of violating Louisiana's State and Local Coastal Resources Management Act, which...

