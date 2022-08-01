Twitter Investor Sues Musk Over 'Lame Rationales' To Ax Deal

By Jessica Corso (August 1, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT) -- A Twitter shareholder filed a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court against Elon Musk, seeking to force the billionaire to complete his $44 billion purchase of the social media company despite his "lame rationales" about fake users on the platform. Luigi Crispo said in a court complaint late Friday that he owns 5,500 shares of Twitter stock and that he is owed nearly $300,000 from Musk, who promised to buy the company for $54.20 per share. Musk backed out of the deal last month over what he claims was Twitter's failure to provide him with data on so-called bot users,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS