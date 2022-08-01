Pa. Panel Lets Hotel Next Door Set Pittsburgh Tower's Height

By Matthew Santoni (August 1, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court will allow developers to build a 13-story office and laboratory tower in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood because a neighboring hotel can act as a yardstick for the new building's height limit, even if its entrance is on a different side of the block. The Commonwealth Court panel Monday said a 12-story, 128-foot-tall hotel at the corner of Forbes Avenue and McKee Place can provide a "contextual height" that lets Wexford Science and Technology LLC exceed the zoning code's 85-foot height limit on its proposed building. Neighbors had argued the hotel couldn't provide a valid comparison because the city's...

