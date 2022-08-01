2 NY Attys Sanctioned For 'Abusive' Language In Dr. Luke Suit

By Tiffany Hu (August 1, 2022, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Two New York attorneys are facing sanctions amid a songwriter's $12 million contract dispute with pop music producer Dr. Luke's companies after a New York state judge slammed the lawyers for making hundreds of improper objections between them during a deposition. In an order issued Saturday, New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrea Masley told Andrew Goodman of Foster Garvey PC and David Rosenberg of Marcus Rosenberg & Diamond LLP to pay $10,000 and $2,000, respectively, for their "uncivil and obstructive behavior" during a May deposition, despite a warning from a special master supervising the proceeding. The attorneys must also attend a continuing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS