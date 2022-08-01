11th Circ. Won't Revive Investor Suit Against Med Tech Co.

By Sarah Jarvis (August 1, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed the toss of a proposed securities class action against Axogen Inc. in the wake of a short-seller report that found the medical technology company overstated the market for its products, with the panel saying the challenged statements are forward-looking and shielded from liability. U.S. Circuit Judge Andrew L. Brasher, who wrote the published opinion for the majority of the panel, said Axogen's statements about the frequency of nerve injuries and peripheral nerve injury repair procedures are shielded from liability under the 1933 Securities Act. Axogen specializes in nerve repair products, according to the order....

