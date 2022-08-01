Hogan Lovells Names Space And Satellite Practice Co-Leader

By Jack Rodgers (August 1, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells has tapped a Milbank LLP partner to serve as co-leader of the firm's space and satellite practice, the firm announced Monday. Alexis Sáinz joins the firm as a partner after almost 15 years at Milbank. In addition to co-leading the firm's space and satellite practice, Sáinz is on the firm's infrastructure, energy resources and projects practice and its corporate and finance practice, the firm said. Randy Segal, another co-head of the space and satellite practice, in a statement called Sáinz a "go to" satellite finance leader. Segal said she and co-head Steven Kaufman had worked with Sáinz for some...

