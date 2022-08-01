Apple Aims To Clip Claims In AirPod Ear Damage Suit

By Mike Curley (August 1, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. is asking a California federal court to cut gross negligence and fraud claims from a complaint alleging that its AirPod Pro earbuds are defective and injured a 12-year-old, saying a pair of internet posts the complaint cites are not enough to support the allegations. In a motion filed Friday, Apple took aim at the complaint from Carlos Gordoa, Ariani Reyes and their son, identified in the complaint as B.G., saying their allegations don't show that Apple knew or should have been aware of the alleged danger of the earbuds, as the posts in question mention no injuries, just ask...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS