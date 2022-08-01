11th Circ. Finds Miami Beach's Strip Club Rules Constitutional

By Kelcey Caulder (August 1, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed a lower court's ruling that a Miami Beach, Florida, ordinance requiring strip clubs to verify dancers' ages and keep records subject to spot searches doesn't violate the clubs' First and Fourth Amendment rights. The ordinance — which was passed after a 13-year-old victim of human trafficking was forced to dance nude at Club Madonna, the city's only fully nude strip club — requires strip clubs to verify workers' ages using government-issued identification plus another form of proof of age, as well as their employment eligibility. Strip clubs also have to keep detailed payroll records and logs of workers...

