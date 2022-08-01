Long Island Doc Paid Kickbacks In Medicaid Scam, AG Says

By Elliot Weld (August 1, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Long Island doctor was indicted on charges he bribed other doctors for referrals, subjected patients to invasive and unneeded tests and then billed Medicaid for them, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday. The indictment names Payam Toobian, 52, of Kings Point, and his company America's Imaging Center Inc. Prosecutors say Toobian and the company ran the scheme through a radiology center called Empire Imaging in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian is charged with 13 felony counts, including grand larceny, health care fraud and violating state anti-bribery laws, according to a statement from James' office. The scheme began in 2006...

