11th Circ. Urged To Back Ruling Ending CDC Mask Mandate

By Linda Chiem (August 1, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The group that successfully challenged the federal mask mandate for public transportation told the Eleventh Circuit Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention never had the authority to issue a "breathtaking" and "unprecedented" requirement infringing on the entire U.S. population. The Health Freedom Defense Fund Inc. and individual travelers filed a brief urging the appeals court to affirm a Florida district court's April decision striking down the federal mask mandate as an unlawful overreach of the CDC's authority. The group, which has been spearheading fights against mandatory workplace vaccine policies and other COVID-19 mitigation measures during the pandemic, rejected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS