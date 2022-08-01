DOJ Stresses Risks Of UnitedHealth $13.8B Buy In Court

By Bryan Koenig (August 1, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice urged a D.C. federal judge in opening arguments Monday to block UnitedHealth Group's planned $13.8 billion purchase of health care technology outfit Change Healthcare, arguing any consequences for abusing data access matter little for an insurance technology unit "dwarfed" by the more profitable UnitedHealthcare. DOJ attorney Eric D. Welsh told U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols that UHC's incentives will change dramatically if it gains access to Change's ClaimsXten business — which health insurers use for first-pass claims-editing to validate patient coverage claims — and especially the electronic data interchange, or EDI clearinghouse through which claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS