Panasonic Eyes Fees After $17M Laptop Patent Trial Win

By Jasmin Jackson (August 1, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Japanese technology conglomerate Panasonic has urged a California federal judge to award it attorney fees and costs because of rival Getac's allegedly baseless defense tactics in Panasonic's design patent suit over a rugged laptop line. Panasonic Holdings Corp. said in a motion Friday that competitor Getac Technology Corp. must cough up attorney fees and costs for Panasonic's counsel after a jury in June awarded Panasonic $17.5 million in damages for Getac's infringement of design patents on Toughbook laptops. According to the filing, Getac's "litigation tactics make this case stand out from the rest" and warrant the award of an undisclosed fee amount....

