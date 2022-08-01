Rush Medical Center Inks $2.95M Deal To End ERISA Suit

By Rachel Stone (August 1, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Rush University Medical Center will fork over $2.95 million to end a proposed class action lodged by former employees who claim the medical center weighed down its $1.2 billion retirement plan with unnecessarily high administrative fees and kept underperforming investment options, the ex-employees told an Illinois federal court. A group of four former Rush employees and former 403(b) retirement plan participants urged the court in a memorandum filed Friday to preliminarily approve their proposed deal with the Chicago hospital, which would tie up their January Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit. "In light of the substantial relief the settlement provides and...

