GAO Says No Conflict Of Interest On $2B DHA IT Deal

By Daniel Wilson (August 1, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied Deloitte and ManTech's protests over an up-to $2 billion Defense Health Agency information technology deal, saying they had not shown an alleged conflict of interest involving brothers on opposite sides of the bid had tainted it. A DHA contracting officer had adequately investigated and reasonably concluded the enterprise IT services integrator blanket purchase agreement, or BPA, was not affected by two brothers, "Mr. X" and "Mr. Y," working as a consultant to the DHA and for a company that formed part of awardee Perspecta Enterprise Solutions LLC's contracting team, respectively, according to the GAO....

