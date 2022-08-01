Mexico To Review 5th USMCA Labor Rights Complaint

By Rae Ann Varona (August 1, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Mexico has agreed to review labor rights claims submitted by the Biden administration under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that alleged workers at an automotive interior production facility in Mexico struggled to engage in free association and collective bargaining. Mexico's notification Friday that it would review the claims came within the 10-day time period it was required to respond after first receiving the United States' review challenge made using the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism under the USMCA, which is also known as T-MEC. The mechanism allows the U.S. to challenge factories that fail to comply with domestic freedom of association and collective bargaining...

