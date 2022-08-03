DirecTV Robocall Recipients Get Class Cert. In TCPA Row

By Allison Grande (August 3, 2022, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge has certified a class of nearly 114,000 individuals who claim they received unwanted telemarketing robocalls placed on behalf of DirecTV, agreeing with the plaintiffs that the dispute presents a "model case for the application of the class action mechanism." In a ruling issued Monday, U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey rejected DirecTV's arguments that the named plaintiffs didn't have a reliable method of finding class members and that it would be impossible to determine whether potential class members' claims under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act were similar enough for certification. Instead, the judge sided with the plaintiffs'...

