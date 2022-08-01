Bond Fraud Trial Begins For Yet Another Ex-Platinum Exec

By Stewart Bishop (August 1, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A federal prosecutor on Monday told a Brooklyn federal jury of how former Platinum Partners portfolio manager Daniel Small and others defrauded oil and gas company Black Elk Offshore Operations LLC bondholders by fixing a vote on a change to the bonds' indenture that diverted $70 million to Platinum, as the latest trial over alleged malfeasance at the hedge fund began. Small, 53, and others are accused of defrauding Black Elk bondholders by rigging a consent solicitation vote to change the bonds' indenture, which allowed Platinum entities holding Black Elk preferred equity to reap the lion's share of proceeds from an...

