9th Circuit Won't Block Nevada Geothermal Plant

By Morgan Conley (August 1, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit refused Monday to bar construction on a Nevada geothermal power plant after finding the Center for Biological Diversity and the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe hadn't shown their challenge of federal approvals for the project is likely destined for success. The same day the Ninth Circuit refused to hold up construction on the Dixie Meadows Geothermal Utilization Project, it was announced the project opponents reached an agreement with the project developer Ormat Nevada Inc. to pause construction on the project while the risks to the endangered Dixie Valley toad are evaluated. The project opponents wanted the Ninth Circuit to find...

