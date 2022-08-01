Firm Violated ERISA By Using Inferior 401(k) Funds, Suit Says

By Grace Elletson (August 1, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A consulting firm mismanaged its employees retirement fund by including a poorly performing family of funds in its investment lineup, when other, better-performing options were available, an employee alleged in a proposed class action filed in Virginia federal court Monday. Michael Tullgren accused Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. and the board members who operate the company's retirement plan of shirking their fiduciary responsibilities under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by making the underperforming funds the default option for workers to invest their retirement savings. He alleged the company cost employees millions of dollars in their retirement savings by putting forward BlackRock LifePath...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS