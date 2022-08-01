9th Circ. Orders Redo Of 'Excessive' $6M IBM Bias Verdict

By Anne Cullen (August 1, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday ordered a trial court to cut down the $6 million in emotional damages a jury awarded a fired IBM sales manager in his wrongful termination case, calling the amount "shockingly excessive." While a split appellate panel rejected IBM's push for a new trial in the 2-year-old case, the majority found that the emotional damages a Washington federal jury awarded former IBM employee Scott Kingston last year far surpassed the standard noneconomic damages that courts have deemed reasonable in similar lawsuits. A Ninth Circuit panel said that, "based on the evidence presented at trial, $6 million is...

