Citibank Tipster Again Loses Bid For Cut Of $400M Fine

By Elliot Weld (August 2, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A federal judge Monday again rejected a Citibank whistleblower's pursuit of a piece of the bank's $400 million owed to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, saying a motion to reconsider an earlier ruling "repeats at greater length arguments already considered and rejected." In Monday's ruling, Manhattan U.S. District Judge Denise Cote noted that the standard for granting a motion for reconsideration is "strict" and that such motions are "not a vehicle for litigating old issues, presenting the case under new theories, securing a rehearing on the merits, or otherwise taking a second bite at the apple." The motions...

