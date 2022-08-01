Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

W.Va. AG Inks $400M Deal With Drug Distributors Over Opioids

By Dave Simpson (August 1, 2022, 11:46 PM EDT) -- The nation's three largest drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — have agreed to pay $400 million to end claims from West Virginia cities and counties that claim the pharmaceutical giants flooded the area with huge shipments of opioids and created a public nuisance, the state attorney general announced Monday.

The deal will end claims against the companies from dozens of cities and counties in the Mountain State and adds to the nearly $300 million previously secured by the West Virginia Attorney General's Office from drug manufacturers accused of contributing to the opioid epidemic.

"This settlement, along with other...

