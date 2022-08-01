Former Surgeon Jailed After Feds Say He Faked Virus Setback

By Pete Brush (August 1, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A former orthopedic surgeon who copped to fraud and identity theft charges has been jailed for allegedly lying about having severe COVID-19 complications to delay his sentencing, according to a federal judge's order unsealed Monday in White Plains, New York. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas issued a bench warrant for the arrest of defendant Spyros Panos, 53, of Hopewell Junction, New York, on July 26. The warrant remained sealed until Monday — after the arrest of Panos — to mitigate "risk of his non-appearance," the judge wrote. "There is probable cause that Mr. Panos has obstructed the sentencing," Judge Karas...

