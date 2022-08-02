Ala. Firm Seeks MDL For Product Liability Suits Against Meta

By Caleb Symons (August 2, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Beasley Allen Law Firm has asked to consolidate 28 lawsuits that it helped file in recent months accusing Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and other social media providers of exploiting underage users and causing them physical and emotional harm. In its consolidation request Monday, Beasley Allen told the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation that its clients seek to hold Meta and the other defendants accountable for manipulating them "during their formative years while in a state of increased fragility." All the plaintiffs, whose cases are pending in 17 federal districts, say the platforms failed to...

