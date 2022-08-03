Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cathode Ray Tube Buyers Get Class Cert. In Price-Fixing MDL

By Kelly Lienhard (August 3, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A California judge has granted certification to a class of direct purchasers who bought cathode ray tubes from the China-based company Irico and a handful of other companies accused of fixing prices.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar said in a Monday order that the purchasers proved that the common issue in the case, the harm caused by fixed prices, predominates over any individual concerns in the class.

Irico did not disagree that it conspired to fix prices but argued that the members of the proposed class were "atypical and inadequate" because they purchased smaller quantities of the cathode ray tubes, while absent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!