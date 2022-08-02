DC Court Won't Revive AG's Antitrust Suit Against Amazon

By Greg Lamm (August 2, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia Superior Court judge has denied the Washington attorney general's bid to reverse his decision tossing a complaint accusing Amazon of stifling e-commerce competition, saying the complaint relies on repeated and conclusory statements that lack factual information to support claims of anti-competitive conduct and harm. In a Monday order denying a motion for reconsideration or to allow an amended complaint to add more details about the allegations, D.C. Superior Court Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo said the allegations against Amazon.com Inc. do not meet the plausibility standard. "The problem with the complaint was that the District recited conclusory statements while...

