Biden Admin. Urges High Court To Preserve Affirmative Action

By Khadrice Rollins (August 3, 2022, 11:38 AM EDT) -- The Biden administration is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to rule in favor of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina in their landmark affirmative action cases, arguing in a Monday brief that diversity is crucial to the military and federal agencies. The brief, like many others filed in support of the universities by various outside groups, asks the justices to reject arguments by Students for Fair Admissions that race-conscious admissions policies violate the Constitution, while also highlighting the societal benefits of a diverse workforce. At the center of the landmark case is Grutter v. Bollinger, a 2003 ruling that...

