Wintrust Says Black Borrowers' Bias Suit Misses The Mark

By Grace Dixon (August 2, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Wintrust Financial Corp. and a subsidiary looked to skirt claims leveled in Illinois federal court alleging the pair systematically discriminated against prospective Black borrowers, arguing the suit fails to name any specific discriminatory Wintrust policies. Wintrust and Barrington Bank & Trust Co. NA urged the court to toss the putative class action leveled by Kathleen Bankhead, a Black career attorney at the Cook County State Attorney's Office. According to Bankhead, loan data the banks are required to disclose under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act demonstrated a nationwide pattern of issuing Black borrowers fewer loans with worse terms as compared to white...

