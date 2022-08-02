Chevy Cruze Drivers Eye Class Cert. In Emissions Suit

By Linda Chiem (August 2, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Drivers have asked a Michigan federal judge to certify their class alleging General Motors and auto parts maker Bosch rigged Chevrolet Cruze diesel vehicles with emissions-cheating software, saying the companies are liable for uniformly deceiving customers in at least 22 states. The drivers filed a motion with U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington on Monday seeking certification of two multistate classes of customers who bought or leased model year 2014-2015 Chevrolet Cruze diesel vehicles. They alleged General Motors LLC and Robert Bosch LLC duped consumers into paying a premium for Chevrolet Cruze diesel vehicles marketed as environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient, when...

