3 Firms Vie To Lead Dentsply Revenue Reporting Investor Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (August 2, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP have filed competing lead counsel bids in a proposed investor class action accusing dental supply company Dentsply Sirona Inc. of manipulating how it recognized certain revenue and artificially inflating its stock price. Institutional investors represented by the three firms each argued in Monday memoranda supporting their own bids for lead plaintiff status that they are the most fit to lead the litigation. The investors say the company, its former CEO Donald M. Casey Jr. and former Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez committed securities...

