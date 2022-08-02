King & Spalding Adds Former Gibson Dunn Banking Co-Chair

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 2, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- The co-chair of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's financial institutions practice has jumped to King & Spalding LLP's New York office, the firm announced Tuesday. Matthew Biben, a former litigation partner at Gibson Dunn, has joined King & Spalding as a partner. Biben spent about a decade in-house, serving as vice president and deputy general counsel for The Bank of New York Mellon and general counsel for JPMorgan Chase consumer and community banking. He represents financial institutions and financial technology companies in civil disputes, securities and bankruptcy litigation, and regulatory matters. "King & Spalding has tremendously impressive disputes and regulatory practices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS