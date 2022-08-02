Unions Assert Right To Challenge Tegna Go-Private Deal

By Kelly Lienhard (August 2, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Two major broadcast unions asserted their standing to fight Virginia-based broadcasting giant Tegna's plan to go private in an $8.6 billion deal with hedge fund Standard General based on the premise that the move would harm local Tegna employees and consumers. In a letter sent to the Federal Communications Commission on Monday, the NewsGuild-CWA and the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-CWA doubled down on their previous stance that the privatization deal is not in the best interest of the public or Tegna's employees, as it would hurt the job market and increase fees for subscribers. "[Tegna and Standard General] have...

