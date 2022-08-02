Fed. Circ. Doubtful On Undoing Peloton Win In IP Fight

By Britain Eakin (August 2, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday appeared skeptical that a New York federal judge wrongly let Peloton off the hook for infringing a VR Optics LLC fitness equipment patent by finding the patent invalid after departing from the claim construction order. The panel was considering the appeal from VR and the company that designed Peloton's bike frame, Villency Design Group LLC. VR is urging the Federal Circuit to correct what it contends amounts to a claim construction error. Villency wants the appeals court to reverse U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken's ruling that it had a duty to defend Peloton against the...

