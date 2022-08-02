NJ High Court Leaves Remote Work Status Issue Unsettled

By Bill Wichert (August 2, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday said certain workers for a drywall installation company were misclassified as independent contractors given the lack of evidence they operated as separate business entities, though it sidestepped the issue of whether remote job sites may constitute "places of business" under the state's so-called ABC test. The state's highest court overturned a state appellate ruling that those 11 businesses acted as independent contractors in working for East Bay Drywall LLC and thus the company did not owe related contributions to the state's unemployment compensation and temporary disability funds. Writing for the unanimous court, Appellate Division...

