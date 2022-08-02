Eli Lilly 'Proud' Of Drug Rebate Specialist's Process

By Lauraann Wood (August 2, 2022, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly and Co. tapped the right person to calculate drug rebate payments for Medicaid under vague rules and regulations, and the company didn't defraud the government of $60 million simply because her metrics were wrong, an Illinois federal jury heard Tuesday. During closing arguments in a whistleblower trial, counsel for Eli Lilly told the jury that the drug manufacturer "put its faith in the right person" by relying on Heather Dixson, its head of government price reporting, to analyze the vague materials available to her and determine whether the company was paying Medicaid its proper cut of more than $500...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS