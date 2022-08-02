FCC 'Kicked Can' Down Road In Antenna Fight, DC Circ. Told

By Christopher Cole (August 2, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A company claiming that federal rules block a California city's revocation of antenna permits has urged the D.C. Circuit to compel the Federal Communications Commission to act on the issue after it purportedly "kicked the can down the road." Indian Peak Properties LLC told judges in a Monday filing that the FCC had failed to afford regulatory protection to the company in its ongoing dispute with the City of Rancho Palos Verdes, which pulled the permits Indian Peak relied on to install 13 antennas and supporting masts on a residential roof. According to Indian Peak, the federal agency has been remiss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS