Texas Air Force Vax Challengers Ask For Stricter Freeze

By Katie Buehler (August 2, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A group of service members behind a religious freedom challenge to the U.S. Air Force's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is urging a Texas federal court to issue its own order freezing the requirement, arguing a nationwide halt granted by an Ohio federal judge last week doesn't go far enough. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland of Ohio's Southern District on July 27 expanded a previously granted preliminary injunction order to prohibit the Air Force from taking disciplinary or separation actions against roughly 12,000 service members nationwide who have submitted religious accommodation requests for exemptions to the mandate. But nine service members claim...

