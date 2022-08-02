Dolphins Owner Suspended, Team Punished For Tampering

By Elaine Briseño (August 2, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been suspended and the team disciplined after a six-month investigation led by former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White and fellow Debevoise & Plimpton LLP lawyers found tampering violations in the attempted recruitment of star quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the NFL said Tuesday. The NFL suspended Ross through Oct. 17 and fined him $1.5 million, according to a statement. During the suspension, he is not allowed at the Dolphins' facilities and cannot represent the club at any team or NFL event. He is also prohibited...

