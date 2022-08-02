TJX Pays $13M Over Recalls As CPSC Chair Decries Fine Cap

By Elliot Weld (August 2, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Retail giant TJX Companies Inc. will pay $13 million to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission for selling recalled products under a settlement announced Tuesday that prompted the regulator's chairman to call for removing a cap on its civil penalty authority. TJX, parent company of retail chains TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, knowingly sold at least 1,205 units of 21 different recalled products between March 2014 and October 2019, according to the settlement. Among the items are various forms of furniture such as benches, barstools, chairs and drawer knobs; some kitchen appliances such as coffee presses, pizza wheels and knives; and...

