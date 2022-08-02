Claims Court Denies Protest Over $2.5B Navy Software Deal

By Daniel Wilson (August 2, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has rejected a protest over an at least $2.5 billion U.S. Navy software supply deal, saying the Navy acted fairly in canceling Insight Public Sector Inc.'s initial deal and awarding the work to a Dell unit instead. Insight had made a number of arguments regarding the Navy's alleged bias in awarding the disputed blanket purchase agreement, or BPA, to Dell Marketing LP after vacating its initial deal with Insight, as well as Dell's allegedly unfair tactics to get the Navy to reopen bidding, but there was no actual unfairness toward Insight, Judge Eleni M. Roumel ruled...

