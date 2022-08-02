Tesla Ruling 'Fatally' Erodes Key Precedent, Del. Justices Told

By Rose Krebs (August 2, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court is allowing law professors to file a brief arguing that a Chancery Court decision letting Tesla CEO Elon Musk off the hook in a suit over the company's $2.6 billion purchase of SolarCity should be reversed, because it "threatens to fatally undermine" key precedent. Justice Gary F. Traynor, on behalf of a three-justice panel, entered an order on Tuesday granting a motion for a group of 15 professors and professors emeriti to participate in the appellate case by filing an amici curiae brief. Last month, the group of corporate law professors filed the motion asserting that although they...

