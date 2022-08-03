VA Watchdog Clears Attorney Of Email Hacking Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (August 3, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of Inspector General cleared an attorney of claims that they accessed a senior official's government email account without permission, according to a recently released report. Acting Assistant Inspector General R. James Mitchell reported Tuesday that he found no evidence supporting claims that an attorney with the Board of Veterans' Appeals had accessed a superior's government email account, including an email related to a personnel matter involving the attorney, who wasn't named in the report. Moreover, the "extensive evidence" gathered, which include audit logs, mailbox content, testimonial evidence and a forensic analysis of the attorney's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS