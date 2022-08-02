Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Change CEO Says UnitedHealth Deal Won't Harm Rivals

By Bryan Koenig (August 2, 2022, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Change Healthcare's CEO testified on Tuesday as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's efforts to preserve the health care technology company's value as an "independent" source of health insurance claims data for UnitedHealth Group's insurer rivals, only to repeatedly argue that the agency's challenge to the $13.8 billion proposed merger has it all wrong.

On the second day of the 12-day bench trial in D.C. federal court, Change Healthcare's CEO Neil de Crescenzo proved a difficult witness for the Justice Department, continuously pushing back on government characterizations of its business, its board documents and its relationships.

Those characterizations are crucial to government...

