Attorneys Get $13M In Fees For Mallinckrodt Securities Deal

By Rick Archer (August 2, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia federal judge on Tuesday awarded over $13 million in fees to Barrack Rodos & Bacine, Lowenstein Sandler LLP, and Murray Murphy Moul & Basil LLP for representing the investor class in a $65.75 million settlement of securities claims against drugmaker Mallinckrodt. In her orders, U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich gave final approval to the settlement and granted the lead counsel's unopposed application for a 20% attorney fee award — $13.15 million — plus $500,000 in reimbursement for litigation expenses for the suit alleging that Mallinckrodt hid its reliance on federal payments for its Acthar gel product from investors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS