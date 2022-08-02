Ex-Blue Bell CEO Hid Listeria To Protect Profits, Jury Hears

By Lauren Castle (August 2, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Blue Bell's former CEO and president chose profit over customer safety when he ordered the company to wait for months to inform the public about a listeria outbreak in its ice cream products, federal prosecutors told a Texas jury in a criminal trial against the ex-executive. Prosecutors say Paul Kruse, a part owner of the family-owned Blue Bell Creameries Inc., directed employees to hide from customers — including schools and hospitals — that some of its ice cream products had tested positive for listeria, even as the company removed products from those facilities and from retail shelves. Paul Kruse, a part...

