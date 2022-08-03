CanaFarma Exec, Investor Want $4M Security Suits Combined

By Jonathan Capriel (August 3, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- Two separate securities lawsuits accusing CanaFarma executives of pilfering at least $4 million from the cannabis company ought to be consolidated, the investor behind the first suit and one of the accused executives have told a New York federal judge. Aggrieved investor Emilio Mouazeb and CanaFarma executive Igor Palatnik wrote to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken Tuesday to urge him to combine the civil suits, since both are premised on the same criminal complaint and both plaintiffs are represented by law firm Warren Law Group. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton, who has been tapped to oversee the second suit,...

