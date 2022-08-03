Apache To Pay $15M Over Late Oil & Gas Royalty Payments

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 3, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Apache Corp. will pay $15 million to settle oil and gas lease owners' class claims the company abused its power and failed to pay them interest owed on late royalty payments as required by Oklahoma law in a deal that gained a federal judge's preliminary approval. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason A. Robertson signed off Monday on the proposed $15 million all-cash deal and certified a settlement class of Oklahoma oil and gas lease owners who alleged they were owed interest when Houston-based Apache was late in paying them royalties. A final fairness hearing will be held Nov. 16 on the settlement, which was struck in...

